Modi Govt agrees to repeal 3 Farm Laws, Kisan Morcha pushes other demands

[The announcement was made after a year-long protest by thousands of farmers, and months before Uttar Pradesh state polls.]
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Friday announced that it has decided to repeal all three farm laws. The move comes after a year-long protest by thousands of farmers, and months before Uttar Pradesh state polls.
"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a speech Friday.
"It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month", Modi said.
Modi said:
"Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."
In his address, Modi also urged the farmers, who have been protesting against the three farm laws for over almost a year now to "return home to their families and let's start afresh".
Representing the protesting farmers Kisan Morcha however said it will wait for the actual implementation of the announcement through due parliamentary procedures.
"The Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi announced the Government of India's decision to repeal all three anti-farmer, pro-corporate black laws first brought in as Ordinances in June 2020. He chose to announce this on Guru Nanak Jayanti", Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said in a statement released soon after PM Modi's announcement.
"Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures," the statement said.
The statement further said:
"SKM also reminds the Prime Minister that the agitation of farmers is not just against the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending. SKM will take note of all developments, hold its meeting soon and announce further decisions if any."
The three farm laws that were passed last year have been a cause of widespread agitation with a consortium of farmers staging protests demanding the repeal of the laws.
