Wild Mate phone with tri-fold display to be another first from Huawei

Beijing: Chinese tech giant Huawei is reportedly working on a wild Mate foldable smartphone with a tri-fold display.
A patent filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) revealed that the upcoming Huawei device is somewhat similar to the Samsung Z Flex that was demonstrated last month, reports GizmoChina.
The 41-page documentation released shows blueprints for the device that show a total of seven screen parts. Four of them are large for viewing estate while the remaining three are to allow the display to fold.
The company also has a new foldable smartphone with a stylus and a sub-display. Huawei filed the design patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) which has now got approval and published.
The foldable smartphone will come with a stylus and a sub-display right next to the primary screen, which follows an inward folding design.
In addition, Huawei recently filed a patent for smartphones with all-screen fingerprint unlock technology.
The firm disclosed that the new full-screen fingerprint technology will allow the users to respond to text messages without the need to unlock the phone.
