logo
Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Phones & Gadgets

Wild Mate phone with tri-fold display to be another first from Huawei

Chinese tech giant Huawei is reportedly working on a wild Mate foldable smartphone with a tri-fold display

Wednesday September 15, 2021 3:26 PM, IANS

Phone with tri-fold display

Beijing: Chinese tech giant Huawei is reportedly working on a wild Mate foldable smartphone with a tri-fold display.

A patent filed with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) revealed that the upcoming Huawei device is somewhat similar to the Samsung Z Flex that was demonstrated last month, reports GizmoChina.

The 41-page documentation released shows blueprints for the device that show a total of seven screen parts. Four of them are large for viewing estate while the remaining three are to allow the display to fold.

Also Read | Huawei phones with new controllable foldable display soon

The company also has a new foldable smartphone with a stylus and a sub-display. Huawei filed the design patent with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) which has now got approval and published.

 

The foldable smartphone will come with a stylus and a sub-display right next to the primary screen, which follows an inward folding design.

In addition, Huawei recently filed a patent for smartphones with all-screen fingerprint unlock technology.

The firm disclosed that the new full-screen fingerprint technology will allow the users to respond to text messages without the need to unlock the phone.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo