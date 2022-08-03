Australia’s 1st Hijabi Senator, Fatima Payman, holds 3 more records

[Fatima Payman delivering address to the Senate on July 27, 2022.]
Canberra: Fatima Payman, who created history by becoming the first Hijab wearing Senator in the Australian Parliament last week, also holds three more records.
Besides becoming the first Hijabi in the Australian Parliament, Fatima at 27 is the youngest member of the current parliament. Fatima is also the first Afghan-Australian to be voted in, and the third youngest Senator in Australian history.
A member of the Labor Party, Fatima was declared elected to the Senate for Western Australia (WA) in the Australian Federal Elections the result of which was announced on June 20, 2022.
"For those who choose to judge me on what I should wear or judge my competency based on my external appearance, know that the Hijab is my choice,” she said in a rousing Senate address on July 27, 2022.
Fatima is an Australian Muslim with cultural roots from Afghanistan. The eldest daughter of four children, Fatima was raised in the Northern suburbs of Perth.
Fatima's father was a refugee and worked first as a kitchen hand, and later as a security guard and taxi driver.
In her first address in the Australian Parliament as Senator, Fatima also encouraged young Muslim girls to wear Hijab with pride.
“I want young girls who decide to wear the hijab to do it with pride and to do it with the knowledge that they have the right to wear it", Fatima, now part of the most diverse Australian Parliament ever, said.
"I won’t judge someone wearing boardies and flip-flops across the street. I don’t expect people to judge me for wearing my scarf", she said. Watch:
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.