BCECE (LE) Result 2022 - Direct Link to Check

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE 2022) Rank Card: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is set to publish on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in soon the Result and Rank Card of the candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2022 (BCECE LE - Lateral Entry).
BCECE 2022 Agriculture Science and BCECE (LE) 2022 was held on July 24, 2022 whereas BCECE 2023 P.C.M.B. was held on July 25, 2022.
Online registration for BCECE and BCECE [Lateral Entry] was started on June 05, 2022. The last date of application and payment of fees was June 30, 2022.
Students were allowed to make corrections in their application forms, if any, on July 4 and 5, 2022.
BCECE Admit Card of all registered candidates were published on July 14, 2022.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has not officially confirmed exact date and time to declare the BCECE result and rank card. However it could be declared soon.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Rank Card of BCECE-2022".
3. On the new page, Click on Rank Card of Agriculture[CBA/MBA/MCA/PCA] Group OR Joint Rank Card of BCECE[PCM/PCB] Group OR Rank Card of BCECE[PCM/PCB] Group as per your choice.
4. Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth.
5. Click on Show Rank button to check you BCECE rank.
1. Click here to go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Rank Card of BCECE-2022".
3. On the new page, Click on Rank Card of Agriculture[CBA/MBA/MCA/PCA] Group OR Joint Rank Card of BCECE[PCM/PCB] Group OR Rank Card of BCECE[PCM/PCB] Group as per your choice.
4. Enter Roll Number and Date of Birth.
5. Click on Show Rank button to check you BCECE rank.
BCECE 2022 Counselling will start after the results are announced. The complete schedule will be published on the official website after the ranks of the students and results are announced.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995 . It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering, Pharmacy and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.