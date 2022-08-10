With launch in Malaysia, Apple Pay now available in 60 countries

New Delhi: Apple has launched its Apple Pay service in Malaysia and the customers can now use Apple Pay with their iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac.
Thousands of retailers will accept Apple Pay, with support from some of Malaysia's most established banks across major credit and debit networks, the company said in a statement.
"We are delighted to bring Apple Pay to Malaysia, providing an easier, safer, and more secure way to pay with iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. We think users will love the convenience and security of using Apple Pay," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.
"Our customers in Malaysia will benefit from using Apple Pay with the support of the most popular banks, merchants, and our customers' favourite apps," she added.
Customers with Visa and Mastercard cards from banks including AmBank, Maybank, and Standard Chartered Bank can now use Apple Pay, with American Express cards to be available with Apple Pay later this year.
Merchants such as KFC, Maxis, Machines, McDonald's, Mydin, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, U Mobile, Uniqlo, Village Grocer, and Watsons and apps and websites including Shopee, Sephora, Atome, and Adidas now offer customers the ability to pay with Apple Pay.
Today, Apple Pay is available in over 60 countries and regions, and works with more than 10,000 bank and network partners worldwide.
