TN Paramedical Diploma/Certificate 2022: Last Date of Admission Aug 12

TN Paramedical Diploma/Certificate Admission 2022: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, has opened the application window for admission in Paramedical Diploma and Certificate Courses for the year 2022-23.
Candidates who have not applied so far for admission in Tamil Nadu Paramedical Diploma and Certificate Courses can do so now. The last date of application is August 12 till 05:00 pm.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Click on Paramedical Diploma/Cerificate under PMC Courses.
3. Click on the link given for online application as per your course of choice.
4. Carefully read the given instructions and fill the application form.
5. Pay the fees and take a printout.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Click on Paramedical Diploma/Cerificate under PMC Courses.
3. Click on the link given for online application as per your course of choice.
4. Carefully read the given instructions and fill the application form.
5. Pay the fees and take a printout.
Candidates should note that they are required to upload the original documents the list of which is given in the prospectus.
Candidates should note that they have to pay the registration fee online and take a printout of the filled application form.
"The fees for online application process is Rs.300/- and should be paid via bank portal", TN Selection Committee said.
Candidates should also note that the filled application form should be submitted on or before August 12, 2022.
"Candidates seeking admission to all Paramedical Diploma/Certificate Courses 2022-2023 should upload their online filled-in application form along with necessary enclosures on or before 12-08-2022 at 05.00 PM", TN Selection Committee said.
TN Medical Selection had issued notification for Paramedical Admission Diploma and Certificate courses on July 31, 2022. Online registration and filling of application started on August 01, 2022.
TN Medical Counselling for Paramedical Diploma and Certificate is held for admission in Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma in Optometry, Other Paramedical Diploma Courses, Diploma in Medical Record Science, Paramedical Certificate Courses and Multi Purpose Hospital Worker and other courses. The complete list of courses, available seats and name and address of colleges are given in the prospectus.
Candidates can also refer the prospectus for eligibility, fees, list of documents to be uploaded and other admission related queries.
Candidates should note that the date of release of Paramedical Merit List, seat allotment, choice and option filling and complete counselling schedule will be published on the official website soon.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.