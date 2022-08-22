Muslims show porn to Hindus, then teach them to masturbate: JEE, NEET coach in viral video

New Delhi: In a bizarre video that surfaced on social media, a coach who claims to be preparing students for JEE, NEET and other entrance exams said Muslim youth show porn and adult movies to Hindu youth and then also teach them how to masturbate.
He also said the Muslim youth are doing this to what he called “diminish the sexual power of Hindu youth”.
In over two-minute video which is now viral on social media, the coach, who identifies himself as Lalit Sardana, claimed this to be “New Jihad” by Muslims.
“Do remember my words. The ensuing days will prove me right that this is a new Jihad”, he can be seen telling in the video.
Ummid.com has not independently verified the video or its contents. However, the person seen in the video matches with other videos shared on “Study Adda” website and “Sardana Tutorials” YouTube channel.
“Who are the directors, producers and actors in adult movies now also available in web series form? They all are Muslims”, he said.
“These movies are shown to Hindu youth. After watching these movies, you will get excited and search for partners to have sexual relationship. In case you don’t get one, you masturbate”, he said.
“This is the game plan and new Jihad to destroy Hindu youth and diminish their potency and fertility power”, he said.
“Hindu girls also see these web series because Muslim girls do not have so much liberty. These girls then involve in ‘illicit’ partnership”, he said.
“After watching these movies when Hindu youth get excited, the Muslims show them how to masturbate. This is done to “diminish” their sexual power”, he is seen telling purportedly to his students in the video. Watch Video:
Meet Mr. Lalit Sardana. He has a YouTube channel 'Sardana Tutorials' @studyadda, Teaches IIT-JEE advance to students online. Here he explains how 'Muslim youth' teach 'Hindu youth' to masturbate by showing Adult/Porn movies to reduce their sexual powers. He says, its new #Jihad pic.twitter.com/wylsQ8PqS6— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 21, 2022
According to the introduction given on “Study Adda” website, Lalit Sardana “Sir” had bagged All India Rank (AIR) 243 in IIT JEE and coaching students for JEE, NEET and other entrance exams since 1997.
"Through Study Adda", the website claims, "Sardana Sir’s fame is spreading in whole country. His followers have been increasing in Pakistan also."
“Along with the great teaching skill, the examples given by him and the questions solved in his lectures are such that all the questions asked in JEE, NEET, AIIMS, KVPY, Olympiads are from the lectures of Sardana Sir. When his students faced the exam of IIT, NEET etc. they felt as if the question paper was made by Lalit Sardana Sir”, the website wrote in his intro.
The statistics however say a different story. While the YouTube channel has just 102K subscribers, most of the videos have less than 500 views.
