CLAT 2023 Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

CLAT 2023: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) is set to release on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in today i.e. Tuesday December 06, 2022 the admit card and hall ticket of the candidates who have registered for CLAT 2023 (Common Law Admission Test 2023).
"CLAT Admit Card (Hall Ticket) for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will be released on Tuesday December 06, 2022", NALSAR said.
It also said that candidates will also be able to fill their Admission Preferences to National Law Universities (NLUs) from today i.e. December 06, 2022.
As per the schedule released by NALSAR, CLAT 2023 (Common Law Admission Test 2023) will be held on December 18, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
2. Click on “CLAT 2023” on top right corner of the home page
3. Log-in using your mobile number and password
4. Click on the given link to download the admit card.
The Consortium said candidates who have registered for CLAT can download and take printout of their admit cards from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in using the steps given above.
Candidates appearing for CLAT exam should also note that NALSAR has just confirmed the date, and not the time, to release the admit card of the registered candidates.
Candidates appearing for CLAT December 2022 should note that admit card is a compulsory document to appear for the test. It is therefore advised that candidates should download the admit card well in advance, and in case of any error should immediately report to NALSAR.
• Release of Admit Cards : December 06, 2022
• Candidates to fill their Admission Preferences to National Law Universities (NLUs) : December 06, 2022
• Release of CLAT Provisional Answer Key : December 18, 2022
• Inviting Objections on the Provisional Answer Key : December 19, 2022
• Release of CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key : December 24, 2022
• Release of CLAT Rank List : Last week of December
Online counselling will start after the declaration of CLAT 2023 result.
"Candidates for the LLM programme in CLAT 2023 are hereby informed that the examination will include only 120 MCSs to be answered in 120 minutes", the Consortium said.
"There will be no descriptive section in CLAT 2023", it added.
For CLAT syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and exam papers candidates can visit the official website.
