AISSEE 2023: Application Correction Window Opens Today

AISSEE 2023: Candidates who have applied for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2023 but want to make correction in their application should do so starting from today i.e. Wednesday December 7, 2022.
The last date for application correction, as per the AISSEE 2023 revised schedule, is December 11, 2022.
Candidates who have applied for Sainik School Entrance Exam should note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier extended the last date of application from 30.11.2022 to 05.12.2022.
Accordingly schedule of application correction originally fixed from December 02 to 06, 2022 has been revised to December 07 to 11, 2022.
Candidates should also note that AISSEE 2023 will be held on Sunday January 08, 2023 as per the original schedule and there is no change in the exam date released earlier, the NTA said in its latest notification.
1: Click here to go to AISSEE 2023 official website: aissee.nta.nic.in.
2: Click on the AISSEE 2023 application link on the homepage.
3: Enter your login credentials and click on submit.
4: Edit or make changes / corretion in your Sainik School Admission application form.
5: Download the form and take printout for future use.
Candidates should note that they will be able to make corrections in any of the details submitted by them in their Exam Application Form online through the correction window at aissee.nta.nic.in, during the period when the correction window will be made available today.
"Candidates will also be able to replace the documents already uploaded with the correct documents, in case there has been an error in uploading", the NTA said.
The NTA had started receiving online application form for AISEE 2023 through the official website “aissee.nta.nic.in” from October 21. The last date of application was November 30. It however was later extended till December 05, 2022.
NTA will be conducting the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2023 at 180 cities across India. The entrance test will be held for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools across the country, for the academic year 2023-24.
“Sainik Schools are English medium residential schools affiliated to CBSE. They prepare cadets to join the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy and other Training Academies for officers”, the NTA said.
The NTA has not yet announced the date and time to publish AISSEE 2023 admit card.
