Jama Masjid MCD Election 2022 Results: Sultana Abad of AAP wins

Jama Masjid MCD Election 2022 Results Live Updates: Sultana Abad of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) 2022 elections from Jama Masjid seat, according to the result announced by the poll panel Wednesday.
Sultana Abad won the election by defeating Shahin Parveen of Congress in Jama Masjid. Asha Verma was BJP candidate in Jama Masjid ward whereas Uzma and Farzana Begum contested as independent.
Meanwhile, in Ballimaran Mohd Sadiq of AAP is ahead of AIMIM candidate Ubaid Khan, according to the latest trends.
10:30 am The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is well ahead of its main rival BJP in the Delhi Civic Body elections 2022 where counting of votes is still underway.
According to the trends available at 10:30 am, AAP candidates are leading in 132 wards of Delhi whereas BJP candidates are ahead in 108 wards.
Congress is struggling in 2022 MCD polls showing leads in just 6 wards. Other are leading in 4 wards.
09:00 am The ruling BJP and AAP are in a neck and neck battle in Delhi MCD Elections 2022 where counting of votes began today morning.
According to the trends available at 08:55 am, AAP candidates were leading in 127 wards whereas BJP was ahead in 115 wards of Delhi.
Congress candidates were ahead in just 05 wards. AIMIM which has fielded candidates in 40 wards of Delhi is yet to show any significant lead.
04:00 am Counting of votes for the 250 seats (wards) of Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) will be held today i.e. Wednesday December 07, 2022.
Polling for all 250 wards of Delhi Civic Body was held on Sunday.
According to Poll Officials, counting of votes in Delhi will begin today at 08:00 am. Postal ballots will be counted first. After that votes stored in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be counted.
“Counting will be done round-wise at 42 centres, and accordingly results will be declared”, Poll Panel officials said.
Delhi Civic Body election 2022 were held after the three municipal bodies in the national capital were merged into one.
In 2017, elections were held for 270 seats of three municipal bodies. This time, elections are being held for 250 seats (wards).
Around 50% of voters had cast their votes on Sunday when polling for the MCD election 2022 was held. The voter turnout in the 2017 Delhi civic body elections was 54 per cent.
The polling percentage of some of the wards were - Civil Lines (44.86 per cent), Chandni Chowk (44.48 per cent), Karol Bagh (44.72 per cent), Najafgarh (51.97 per cent), Rajinder Nagar (44.26 per cent), Malaviya Nagar (44.89 per cent), Greater Kailash (38.99 per cent), Laxmi Nagar (49.02 per cent).
A total of 1,349 candidates are in fray for the 250 wards of the Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The key contenders in Delhi are Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.
Candidates from smaller parties, including Mayawati’s BSP and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, are also in fray.
Counting of votes will begin today morning and all results are expected to be announced by today evening. However, result trends will start coming soon.
Most of the exit polls have predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sweep the MCD election 2022.
In 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the total 270 seats in Delhi.
