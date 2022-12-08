UAE Passport World’s Most Powerful; India ranks 87, Pakistan 94

New Delhi: UAE passport has been ranked as world’s strongest and most powerful, according to Global Passport Power Rank 2022 list released by Arton Capital Wednesday.
Passport Index 2022 is the ranking of the world's strongest and weakest passports. The passport ranking tells the number of countries one can enter without acquiring a visa.
The passport of the UAE has been declared the most powerful across the world as UAE nationals can travel to 180 countries without a visa.
UAE is followed by Germany, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, Spain, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and South Korea. The citizen of these countries can travel to 173 countries without a visa.
India has ranked 87 in the world's strongest passport list and Pakistani passport is at 94th rank in the list.
Among other countries that rank lower are Iraq (ranked 95th), Syria (96th) and Afghanistan (97th).
Similarly, the people of the US, Poland, Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal and Norway can travel to 172 countries without a visa.
Passports of every country in the world became powerful during this year because they are trying to acquire economic benefits by making travel facilities easier, The Express Tribune reported.
Unlike the Henley Passport Index, which has Japan at the top of its 2022 rankings, Arton Capital's Passport Index updates its rankings in real time as new visa waivers and changes are implemented, showing the current effects that Covid-19 travel bans and the war in Ukraine have on global mobility right now.
After slipping down the rankings in recent years, the UAE has made an impressive comeback in 2022.
The lifting of Covid-19 border closures is one reason, but the UAE also received a boost thanks to subsidising country pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai for lower-income nations in exchange for visa-free agreements.
These rankings already show a significant rebound in mobility around the world.
During 2020, the world's most powerful passports allowed visa-free entry to just 112 destinations.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.