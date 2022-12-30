PM Modi's mother dies at the age of 100

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 early on Friday morning.
She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated.
UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said in a statement:
"Hiraba Modi passed away on December 30 at 3.30 a.m. (early morning) during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart hospital."
The Vadnagar town will remain shut for the day as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Vadnagar traders Association has appealed to the members to keep shutters down.
The last rites of Heeraben Modi were performed at a crematorium in Gandhinagar Friday morning.
Narendra Modi and his elder brother, Somabhai, gave the 'agnidah' to the mortal remains of Heeraben.
Former Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela personally condoled with the Prime Minister at the crematorium.
The Prime Minister flew down early in the morning from Delhi and paid floral tributes to his mother.
The Prime Minister met his mother for the last time at the hospital where she had been admitted on Wednesday.
Condoling his mother's death, Modi wrote with a heavy heart:
"A glorious century rests at the feet of God. In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."
President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday led the nation in mourning the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben.
Taking to twitter, the President said in Hindi:
"A lifelong struggle (hundred years) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heera ba is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of '#Matridevobhav' and the values of Heeraben in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!".
Recalling Heeraben as an embodiment of simplicity and sublimity, the Vice-President paid homage to the departed soul.
"Deeply condole the death of mother of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Smt. Heeraben Modi. She exemplified simplicity and sublimity reflecting the virtuosity of motherhood," the Vice-President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.
Congress party's president Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Heeraben by saying:
"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in this hour of grief."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to the Prime Minister's mother underlining her sacrificial ascetic life will always be remembered.
A mother, the Home Minister said, is the first friend and teacher of a person's life and the pain of losing her is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world.
Union Surface and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari while paying tributes said in his tweet:
"May his soul rest in peace, and I pray to god to give strength to the family to endure the pain."
Cutting across party lines, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on the death of Heera ben:
"The news of the demise of Heera Ben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely sad. At this difficult time, I extend my deepest condolences and love to him and his family".
Congress party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paying tribute tweeted, "May god give strength to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family to face the demise of Heeraben."
