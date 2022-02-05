Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2022 Form - Direct Link

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test: Rahmani Program of Excellence run under Rahmani Mission has started from Friday February 04, 2022 online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2022 through its official website rahmanimission.info.
Online Registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test has started from Feb 4, 2022. The last date of application is open till further intimation.
"Online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test for the duration 2022-24 has bee started from Friday February 04, 2022", Fahad Rahmani, Director of Rahmani Mission, said.
"The last date of application will be open till further notice", he said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rahmanimission.info.
2.
Click on the link marked as "Application Form" under the "Navigation" section on the left sidebar of the Home Page.
3.
Read the Important Information carefully and fill the form.
4.
Click on "Complete Registration" after filling the form.
"The application form available on the website is for both resident as well as non resident Indians (NRIs)", the mission said.
Candidates should note that Rahmani 30 has not yet decided the date of examination.
"Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2022 date will be decided later and the candidates who have registered for the test will be informed accrodingly", the Mission said.
"Due to COVID Pandemic situation, Rahmani Program of Excellence may employ different selection mechanism. Please continue to check your SMS, WhatsApp, and email", it added.
The entrance test in off-line or online mode will be based on the combined syllabus of CBSE and CISCE.
"Besides Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths and English language questions will also be asked on Islamic studies", Rahmani Mission said.
Only students who are appearing for the Class 10 exams to be held in 2022 are eligible to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2022-24.
Candidates who are residing outside India should note that Rahmani 30 application form available on the website is same for NRIs and Indians residing in the country both.
Rahmani Mission conducts coaching and preparation for the Engineering (JEE Main and JEE Advanced), Medical (NEET), Commerce (CA/CS), Law (CLAT), Defence (NDA), and Institutes of National Importance (INI) free of cost or on nominal charges for students from economically weaker background.
