Amid Hijab v Saffron row, students wearing 'Blue Shawl' appear in Karnataka college campus

Bengaluru: The on-going controversy over Muslim students wearing Hijab and Hindu students wearing Saffron Shawls Monday intensified further after a number of students wearing ‘Blue Shawls’ entered a government college in Chikmagalur district of Karnataka.
Blue colour symbolizes Dalit identity in India whereas Saffron represents hardline Hindutva politics.
Videos posted on social media showed dozens of students wearing “Blue Shawls” and shouting in support of Muslim girl students in IDSG Government College Chikmagalur.
The students were shouting Jai Bhim and slogans hailing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.
There are also reports of confrontation between Dalit students and those associated with BJP backed ABVP.
Earlier, despite the Karnataka government issuing a new circular banning hijab as well as saffron shawls in college campuses, the row continued on Monday as students in different cities of the state came wearing the shawls and hijabs, but and were turned out.
In Vijayapura district's Indi town, Hindu students of the Shanteshwara PUC College and GRB College came wearing saffron shawls in protest against the Muslim students wearing hijab.
Another colour got added to ongoing #HijabisOurRight row. #Dalit students wearing #blueshawls chanting #JaiBhim came in support of #Hijab wearing girl students at IDSG college #Chikkamagalur #Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/07yZEePExr— Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 7, 2022
Considering the sensitivity of the situation, a holiday was declared by the managements of the two colleges.
Meanwhile, students of Venkataramana College in Kundapur, Udupi district, were stopped at the playgrounds for wearing saffron shawls.
The sub-inspector attached to the Kundapur police station, Sadashiva Gavaroji stopped the students from entering the college premises.
The Principal of the Venkataramana College has said that students wearing saffron shawls and hijab won't be allowed inside the college premises.
The Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of petitions by Muslim students on hijab row on Tuesday. The students have sought directions for the government and education department to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes. The state government has stated that they would frame a policy on uniform once the High Court gives its orders.
