Russia reports 165,643 daily Coronavirus cases

Moscow: Russia has confirmed 165,643 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 13,147,666, the official monitoring and response center has said.
The national Covid-19 death toll grow by 698 to 336,721, while recoveries increased by 81,188 to 10,706,142, it added on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 12,902 new cases, taking its total caseload to 2,524,235, Xinhua news agency reported.
Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center, said on Monday that the Omicron variant accounted for nearly 95 per cent of the cases in the capital.
According to official data, nearly 85 million Russians have been vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, and more than 80 million of them had been fully vaccinated as of Friday.
The global coronavirus caseload has topped 400 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.76 million and vaccinations to over 10.09 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 400,487,672 and 5,762,582, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,096,476,161.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 77,051,222 and 908,816, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,339,611 infections and 504,062 deaths), followed by Brazil (26,793,497 infections and 634,118 deaths).
The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (21,174,600), the UK (18,055,318), Russia (12,946,888), Turkey (12,446,111), Italy (11,765,767), Germany (11,411,464), Spain (10,439,302), Argentina (8,648,075), Iran (6,657,842), Colombia (5,985,516), Poland (5,217,106) and Mexico (5,160,767), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (329,951), Mexico (309,752), Peru (207,114), the UK (159,220), Italy (149,512), Indonesia (144,719), Colombia (136,197), France (134,609), Iran (133,048), Argentina (123,227), Germany (119,023), Ukraine (108,417) and Poland (106,894).
