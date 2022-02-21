Shivamogga: Violent protests against murder of Bajrang Dal member

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Monday that the police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged murder of Harsha (26), a Bajrang Dal 'activist' who was stabbed to death in Shivamogga on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, the situation in Shivamogga continues to be volatile with protesters torching a police bus and other vehicles on Monday.
The procession march organised for Harsha turned violent as incidents of stone pelting, and torching of vehicles were reported from Shivamogga, forcing the police to use tear gas and lathi charge against the protesters.
Shops and commercial establishments also faced stone pelting by Bajrang Dal members in the city as they protested the reported murder of their member Harsha.
Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal has called for state-wide bandh on February 23 condemning the killing of one of its members.
The police have arrested a person named Kasif in connection with the murder. Based on the information provided by him, two other accused have been arrested from Bengaluru.
After committing the murder, the accused came to Bengaluru while Kasif stayed back to avoid suspicion, the police said.
The accused have told the police that a gang of five people had killed Harsha. The police have launched a hunt to arrest the two absconding accused.
Jnanendra said no decision has been taken as such to impose ban on any organisation.
Attacks reported on business establishments believed to be owned by a section, in Shivamogga, in the aftermath of Bajrang Dal member Harsha’s murder. Police presence is beefed up in the area. @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/wvyHeIftrH— Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) February 21, 2022
"We will see what can be done in this regard. I am not in a position to share any information on the investigation," he said.
"The mother of the deceased has asked me to punish those responsible for the killing of her son. It will prevent other children from getting killed," Jnanendra added.
Meanwhile, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, K.S. Eshwarappa, said that this was an act of outsiders and he would seek an investigation by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) into the matter.
