Three more 'GIS Analysts' surface after ummid.com story on Affan Katthewala

[Akbar Ali in a file photo]
Malegaon: In an interesting turn of event reminiscent of the fact that the Malegaonians have always been on the lookout for the latest courses, three more, actually 2+1, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Analysts have surfaced after Affan Katthewala’s story published by ummid.com went viral Sunday.
2+1 and not 3 because one of the three who had completed the PG course in GIS and RS and emerged Sunday has switched the job and currently working as a teacher in a school run by BMC – Mumbai Municipal Corporation.
It all began with the inspiring success story of Affan Katthewala published by ummid.com Sunday that went viral across the web space. Talking to ummid.com soon after reading the report, Akbar Ali said he along with his friend Mudsassir Hussain had done PG Course in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and RS (Remote Sensing) from Pune University back in 2009.
Akbar Ali also said that though Mudassir had completed the PG course in GIS and RS after completing MA in Geography, he decided to switch the field and joined as teacher at a BMC school.
Ummid.com had mentioned the name of Akbar Ali in its report though it could not trace Mudassir. But unlike Affan Katthewala, who has completed MSc in Geoinformatics, Akbar and Mudassir had done P.G. B.Sc. (Applied) in GIS and RS – which is equivalent to PG Diploma.
Nonetheless ummid.com updated its story and made the necessary changes about the qualification of Akbar Ali based on the details provided by him. The updated story also mentioned that Akbar Ali is currently working on a senior position at Genesys International Corporation Mumbai.
But there was another twist in the story which came late in the evening Sunday when ummid.com office received a call from Ansari Huzaifa Shakeel Ahemad who said he had completed MSc in Geoinformatics from Pune University in 2013, and in a sense he, and not Affan or Akbar Ali, is the first from Malegaon to become a GIS Analyst.
[Huzaifa Ansari]
Huzaifa is the son of Shakeel Ahmed – a retired teacher of ATT High School and Jr College Malegaon who is popularly known as Shakeel Khan Sir.
Huzaifa had wanted to become a Petroleum Engineer but he could not qualify for the course. Later on the advice of his cousin, Zahid Ansari - who is currently working as a scientist in the United States, Huzaifa completed BSc in Geology from Poona College in Pune and MSc in Geoinformatics from Pune University in 2013.
“I wrapped up the course with 6-month internship at Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) Dehradun which comes under Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)”, he told ummid.com.
After completing the internship, Huzaifa worked at SGI Company and ROLTA India as GIS Engineer. From 2014 till date he is working at Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited in Mumbai as GIS expert.
Interestingly, Huzaifa’s is a huge family – 8 brothers and 2 sisters, all highly educated and well-settled.
“One of my sisters is doctor. Among the brothers, Khaleel Ahmed is a teacher at ATT High School, Wakeel Ahmed is Civil Engineer, Omair is Petroleum Engineer and working in Saudi Arabia whereas Zafar Iqbal is Architect working at ARK Reza Kabul Architects in Mumbai”, Huzaifa said.
Meanwhile, Malegaon could see a couple of more GIS experts very soon as according to Affan Katthewala few of his friends are in the final year of the course.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.