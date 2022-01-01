CLAT May 2022: Registration starts, Last date Mar 31

CLAT 2022 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) has started from today i.e. Saturday January 01, 2022 Online Registration and Application Process for Common Law Admission Test – CLAT, to be held on May 08, 2022.
Candidate should note the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) has decided to hold CLAT 2023 on December 18, 2022.
“Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year”, Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) said in a notification.
Candidates should also note that the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) has not yet released the registration schedule of CLAT 2023 except confirming the date of examination.
Besides holding two CLAT exams in 2022, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) has also made some important changes in CLAT, notably revising the fees structure.
Candidates wishing to appear for Common Law Admission Test – CLAT, to be held on May 08, 2022 should note that online registration will become active by 02:00 pm today i.e. Saturday January 01, 2022. The last date of registration is March 31, 2022.
Candidates should note that the CLAT 2022 exam will be held only in Offline Mode. However, registration and application forms should be submitted only in Online Mode.
Candidates who want to appear for CLAT 2022 should note they will be able to apply online using official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in once the application process starts today.
1. Click here to go to official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
2. Click on New Registration
3. Fill in all the details
4. Pay the fees and submit the application form
A detailed notification giving last date of application, new exam pattern, admit card download date and other important information has already been published on the website.
The admission to UG and PG programmes in participating universities under "CLAT 2022" shall be completed through centralised online counselling conducted by the CLAT Consortium Office.
The basis of allotment of seats shall be 'merit-cum-preference', i.e., the CLAT Rank, the order of preference given by the candidate in the CLAT application form and the category/categories selected by the candidate in the online application form and the number of seats and their division/break-up as available in each of the participating NLU.
Online counselling will start after the declaration of "CLAT 2022 result".
As per reports, from this yea onwards, the National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct CLAT in May and another one in December.
Candidates should also note that from this year counselling fee has also been revised. As against earlier when the fees was Rs. 50,000, fees for General Category for CLAT 2022 will be Rs. 30,000.
For reserved category candidates, the fee will be Rs. 20,000.
CLAT 2022 UG paper will have 150 questions. There will be 100 questions for one mark each and two essay type questions each of 25 marks. The syllabus of CLAT UG include Constitutional Law and other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.
The Consortium of National Law Universities was established on 19th August, 2017 with the aim of improving the standard of legal education in the country and justice system through legal education with Prof. R. Venkata Rao, erstwhile Vice-Chancellor, NLSIU as President and Prof. Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR, as Vice-President.
The Consortium aspires to facilitate better coordination amongst National Law Schools to achieve highest standards of legal education in the country. Twenty-One National Law Universities have joined the Consortium as founder members.
