Demand for more action as GitHub blocks "Bulli Bai" creator

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded exemplary action against the “Bulli Bai” app creator even as Union Information Minister citing GitHub said the user had been blocked.
"Bulli Bai" popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of Muslim women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.
The new app surfaced six months after similarly derogatory "Sulli Deals" site had made headlines.
Hosting platform Github provided space to "Sulli Deals" and "Bulli Bai" was also created on Github.
"Bulli Bai" was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with its display picture of a "Khalistani supporter", and saying women can be booked from the app. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time.
Soon after the app surfaced, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi requested the Mumbai Police to look into the matter and also simultaneously wrote to Union Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
In response to this Vaishnaw Sunday morning said that the GitHub user who created “Bulli Bai” app has been blocked.
He further said that the concerned authorities are coordinating with GitHub for more action.
“GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action”, Vaishnaw wrote on Twitter in response to Priyanka Chaturvedi’s request.
Priyanka Chaturvedi however asked the minister for more action in the matter.
"Sir, Thank you. With due respect I had shared with you that besides blocking the platform punishing the offenders creating such sites is important. I hope the Home Minister's Office and MEITY will support Mumbai Police to find these culprits and make them as well as platforms accountable”, she wrote on Twitter.
In another tweet, the Sena MP also shared copies of her letters written to IT Minister.
For context, no arrests, however sites blocked. In the reemergence of #BulliDeals after #SulliDeals here are my letters to Hon. IT Minister. Dated 30th July&6th September 2021. Received a response on 2nd November. The clubhouse auctioning was to be my zero hour intervention. pic.twitter.com/WvltiAH77U— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 2, 2022
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said that they were looking into the matter and were taking legal opinion to lodge the case under relevant section of the IPC.
When "Sulli Deal" appeared, two FIRs were lodged against unknown persons. However,no arrests were made and the culprits are still at large.
While 'Sulli' or 'Sulla' is a derogatory term used to for Muslims, 'Bulli' is most likely a spin on the term.
