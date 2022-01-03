India registers 33,750 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally now 1,700

New Delhi: Registering an alarming single-day spike amid the ongoing resurgence, India logged 33,750 new Covid-19 cases and 175 new cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Monday.
India also reported 123 more fatalities in the past 24 hours that pushed the nationwide death toll to 4,81,893.
The active Covid-19 caseload has also jumped to 1,45,582 which constitute 0.42 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
The recovery of 10,846 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,95,407. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.20 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 8,78,990 tests were conducted across the country, raising the total to 68.09 crore.
The weekly positivity rate on the other hand has climbed to 1.88 per cent amid the sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.84 per cent.
With the administration of 23,30,706 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage reached 145.68 crore as of Monday morning.
More than 19.84 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the Ministry.
With 175 new cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in last 24 hrs, India's tally on Monday rose to 1,700, with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst-hit, said the Union Health Ministry.
Of the total, 639 people have been discharged.
Among the 23 states and UTs that have reported cases of the new variant, Maharashtra tops the list 510 cases, of which 193 patients have been discharged, according to data from the Ministry.
The capital city Delhi has the second highest Omicron cases at 351. Fifty-seven of them have been discharged from the hospital.
Delhi is followed by Kerala with 156 Omicron cases, Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).
In Telangana, 67 people have tested positive for the variant, while the case tally in Karnataka rose to 64.
Haryana has logged 63 cases, Odisha 37, West Bengal 20 and Andhra Pradesh 17.
The states with single digit Omicron cases are Madhya Pradesh (nine); Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (eight each); Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir (three each); Andaman and Nicobar Islands (two); Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladkakh, Manipur and Punjab (one each).
