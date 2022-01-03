Saudi Arabia reports 70% jump in new Covid-19 cases

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has reported over 70% jump in the new cases of Covid-19 since yesterday.
“New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed above the 1000-mark for the second day in a row on Monday with 1,746 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours”, Saudi Ministry of Health said.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, two persons have died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.
This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 559,852 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,881.
According to the ministry, a total of 341 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 542,754.
According to the ministry, among the active cases 90 of them were in critical condition.
The Ministry has advised everyone to follow the precautionary measures devised by the competent authorities.
Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload Monday topped 290 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.44 million and vaccinations to over 9.17 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 290,065,951 and 5,443,444, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,178,390,709.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 55,069,347 and 826,057, according to the CSSE.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,889,132 infections and 481,770 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,297,427 infections and 619,401 deaths).
The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (13,309,651), Russia (10,358,099), France (10,355,341), Turkey (9,554,771), Germany (7,208,790), Italy (6,328,076), Spain (6,294,745), Iran (6,196,913), Argentina (5,694,930) and Colombia (5,181,173), the CSSE figures showed.
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (304,284), Mexico (299,525), Peru (202,741), the UK (149,324), Indonesia (144,097), Italy (137,646), Iran (131,680), Colombia (130,026), France (124,930), Argentina (117,204) and Germany (112,161).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.