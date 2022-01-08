04:45 pm
Jan 08
Polls in 5 states to be held in 7 phases
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra Saturday said polls in 5 states will be held in 7 phases starting with 1st phase on February 10, 2022 in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh will vote in each of the 07 phases - on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7.
Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand will vote in single phase elections on February 14.
Manipur will vote in 02 phases on February 27 March 3.
“Election result in all 5 states will be announced on March 10, 2022”, the CEC said.
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra Saturday said polls in 5 states will be held in 7 phases starting with 1st phase on February 10, 2022 in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh will vote in each of the 07 phases - on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7.
Punjab, Goa, and Uttarakhand will vote in single phase elections on February 14.
Manipur will vote in 02 phases on February 27 March 3.
“Election result in all 5 states will be announced on March 10, 2022”, the CEC said.
Total assembly seats and party position in 5 states
Uttar Pradesh: Total Seats: 403
Current Position
BJP: 312; SP: 47; BSP: 19; Cong: 07; Others: 18
Manipur: Total Seats: 60
Current Position
Cong: 28; BJP: 21; Others: 11
Uttarakhand: Total Seats: 70
Current Position
BJP: 57; Cong: 11; Others: 02
Punjab: Total Seats: 117
Current Position
Congress: 77; AAP: 20; Akali Dal: 15; BJP: 03
Goa: Total Seats: 40
Current Position
BJP led NDA: 26; Cong led UPA: 05; Others: 02; Vacant: 07
Uttar Pradesh: Total Seats: 403
Current Position
BJP: 312; SP: 47; BSP: 19; Cong: 07; Others: 18
Manipur: Total Seats: 60
Current Position
Cong: 28; BJP: 21; Others: 11
Uttarakhand: Total Seats: 70
Current Position
BJP: 57; Cong: 11; Others: 02
Punjab: Total Seats: 117
Current Position
Congress: 77; AAP: 20; Akali Dal: 15; BJP: 03
Goa: Total Seats: 40
Current Position
BJP led NDA: 26; Cong led UPA: 05; Others: 02; Vacant: 07
04:15 pm
Jan 08
Election in all 5 states will be completed in 7 phases
Election for notification of 1st phase in Uttar Pradesh will be January 14, 2022. Date of Polling for 1st phase of UP Polls will be 10th of Febryary, 2022.
Election for notification of 1st phase in Uttar Pradesh will be January 14, 2022. Date of Polling for 1st phase of UP Polls will be 10th of Febryary, 2022.
04:00 pm
Jan 08
Polling time increased; No of voters in a booth reduced
The CEC said polling time in all 5 states is increased by 1 hour. He also said only 1,250 voters will be allowed at every booth. Earlier limit was 1,500.
The CEC said polling time in all 5 states is increased by 1 hour. He also said only 1,250 voters will be allowed at every booth. Earlier limit was 1,500.
03:45 pm
Jan 08
Priority is Covid free elections: CEC
Chief Election Commmisioner Sushil Chandra while addressing a press conference called to announce poll schedule in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur said priority is given to make sure Covid-free polls.
Announcing a number of measures in the wake of the Pandemic, the CEC said candidates will be able to file nomination online on election commission official website.
Chief Election Commmisioner Sushil Chandra while addressing a press conference called to announce poll schedule in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur said priority is given to make sure Covid-free polls.
Announcing a number of measures in the wake of the Pandemic, the CEC said candidates will be able to file nomination online on election commission official website.
Election Schedule for 5 states including UP today at 03:30 pm
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the dates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday.
12:15 pm
Jan 08
Covid protocols for Polls in 5 states
Besides the poll schedule, Covid-19 protocols will also be announced amid the rising number of cases across India.
The country had recored over 1 lakh new Covid cases Friday, and a total of 1,41,986 new cases on Saturday.
Besides the poll schedule, Covid-19 protocols will also be announced amid the rising number of cases across India.
The country had recored over 1 lakh new Covid cases Friday, and a total of 1,41,986 new cases on Saturday.
12:00 pm
Jan 08
Polls to be held despite Covid surge
Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states.
The poll panel after the meeting said that all the leaders of the political parties are in favour of holding the elections and don't want the polls to be delayed because of the Pandemic.
Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states.
The poll panel after the meeting said that all the leaders of the political parties are in favour of holding the elections and don't want the polls to be delayed because of the Pandemic.
11:45 am
Jan 08
Health Ministry submits report
The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation.
The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation.
11:30 am
Jan 08
Political parties cancel rallies
Several political parties have already announced cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.
Several political parties have already announced cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.
11:15 am
Jan 08
Elections schedule in 5 states to be announced today
Election Commission of India is likely to announce today poll schedule of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.
As per the sources the election schedule and dates will be announced today afternoon.
Election Commission of India is likely to announce today poll schedule of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.
As per the sources the election schedule and dates will be announced today afternoon.
11:00 am
Jan 08
Leading parties in fray
The leading parties in fray are BJP and Congress in Punjab, BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand and BJP, Congress and local parties in Manipur.
The leading parties in fray are BJP and Congress in Punjab, BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh, BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand and BJP, Congress and local parties in Manipur.
10:45 am
Jan 08
All set for state elections in 5 states
Decks cleared for state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.
The Poll Panel has scheduled a Press Conference today afternoon to announce election dates.
Decks cleared for state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.
The Poll Panel has scheduled a Press Conference today afternoon to announce election dates.
10:30 am
Jan 08
Election Code of Conduct in 5 states from today
The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the election dates and schedule today afternoon. With this the election code of conduct will come into force in the the poll bound states.
The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the election dates and schedule today afternoon. With this the election code of conduct will come into force in the the poll bound states.
10:00 am
Jan 08
Elections in UP, 4 other states: Schedule to be out today
Election Commission of India is likely to announce the poll dates in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur today afternoon.
Besides the polling and result announcement date, the schedule will also include date and schedule of candidate nomination, date to withdraw nomination, and other election guidelines.
Election Commission of India is likely to announce the poll dates in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur today afternoon.
Besides the polling and result announcement date, the schedule will also include date and schedule of candidate nomination, date to withdraw nomination, and other election guidelines.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.