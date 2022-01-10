Now, protest against presence of Russian troops in Kazakhstan

Nur Sultan/Kyiu: Violent protest in Kazakhstan over fuel price hike that left 160 people dead has now taken a new twist with people protesting against presence of Russian troops in the country.
In another development, Ukrainians vowing to safeguard the independence of their country also protested against Russian troops in their neighbouring country.
Kazakhstan’s blue and gold flag also appeared in the winter skies over Ukraine capital Kyiv on Saturday, flown from a drone in an act of protest organised by Dronarium, an unmanned aerial vehicle enthusiast community known for political statements, According to Al Jazeera.
“Every nation has the right to protect their socioeconomic and political rights through peaceful protest,” said drone operator Vitaly Shevchuk. “We condemn violence in any form, but we also oppose foreign military intervention in Kazakhstan under the guise of a peacekeeping operation, which is more like punitive action and risks becoming an occupation.”
Similarly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken too questioned the Kazakhstan government's decision to seek Russia's help in the country's internal matters and allow Russian troops in Kazakhstan, where more than 2,000 Russian military personnel have arrived.
Blinken also urged Kazakhstan government to respect the rights of the protesters after Kazakhstan President Kassym Jomart Tokayev called the protesters 'terrorists' and passed 'shoot to kill' order, which resulted in over 160 deaths so far.
Meanwhile, Internet services were resumed after five days in Kazakhstan on Monday, where 8,000 people have been detained by the security forces led by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The nation is witnessing a massive upheaval since January 2, when violence erupted in all the major cities against the government's decision to hike fuel prices.
On the other hand, Tokayev, without naming anyone, has accused some groups of staging unrest in Kazakhstan to disturb the democratic government, terming it as an attempted coup, after giving 'shoot to kill' order to restore peace in the country.
Tokayev's statement was soon seconded by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said Kazakhstan has been targeted by international terrorism, and assured that Russia will not allow any kind of revolution or uprising in the region.
Putin said the way violence erupted in Kazakhstan clearly shows that it was pre-planned and led by trained militants believed to be trained and equipped by the West.
