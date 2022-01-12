Covid-19: Turkey adds 74,266 more cases to set new daily record

[People waiting at a bus stop in Ankara.]
Ankara: Turkey has reported 74,266 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily figure on record, raising its tally of infections to 10,117,954.
It is the highest daily Covid cases recorded by Turkey on Tuesday. The death toll from the infection rose by 137 to 83,980, while 39,226 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.
A total of 430,253 tests were conducted on Monday, it said.
Turkey started mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.
More than 57.15 million people in Turkey have received the first doses of the vaccine, while over 51.97 million have had the second doses.
Turkey has so far administered over 137.42 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, including the third booster jabs.
World Health Organisation (WHO) European Regional Director, Hans Kluge meanwhile has warned that the Omicron variant could become more prevalent in Europe as the "tidal wave" of infections spreads eastward.
"I am also deeply concerned that as the variant moves east, we have yet to see its full impact in countries where levels of vaccination uptake are lower. We will see more severe disease in the unvaccinated," said Kluge on Tuesday.
According to him, the Omicron variant, now spreading into the Balkans, is already present in 50 of the 53 countries in the region spanning Europe and Central Asia, Xinhua news agency reported.
