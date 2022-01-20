Akhilesh to contest from Karhal; Chandra Shekhar to challenge Adityanath

Lucknow: Ending months of speculations, Smajawadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav and Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad have finally announced their plans for the 2022 Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh.
According to party sources, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will contest the state Assembly polls from Karhal in Mainpuri district. The decision was taken at a meeting here on Thursday.
Karhal is a Samajwadi bastion and Mulayam Singh Yadav represents the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha.
Karhal has over 1.44 lakh Yadav voters and is considered 'safe' for the Samajwadi leadership.
This is the first time that Akhilesh will be contesting the Assembly elections.
SP spokesman Anurag Bhadauria said that with Akhilesh contesting the elections, the entire party cadre is excited and the people know that they will be electing not a legislator but a chief minister.
In a another development, Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad will contest from Gorakhpur as Azad Samaj Party (ASP) candidate against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Chandra Shekhar had announced his decision to field candidates in around 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh after his alliance talks with Samajwadi Party failed.
Though the battle between Yogi Adityanath and Chandra Shekhar will mainly be one of perception, the Bhim Army hopes that other opposition parties will not field their candidates in Gorakhpur and support Chandra Shekhar.
