Bihar: Students protest, accuse principal 'charges' money to pass them

Patna: Students of a government school in Bihar's East Champaran on Friday protested before the District Magistrate alleging that the principal was charging money for passing them in practical examination, post which a probe has been ordered.
The students of the Zila school staged the protest when East Champaran District Magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok went to the education facility for the inspection of a corona vaccination camp.
They alleged that the principal is taking Rs 200 for giving passing marks and Rs 300 for full marks in class 10 and 12 practical examinations.
The students claimed that the principal had taken money from students on Tuesday and Wednesday and some students have made video clips of it as well.
Following the incident, the District Magistrate immediately directed Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Saurabh Suman Yadav to investigate the matter.
"We have taken the statements of students. We will cross check with the principal of the school and then submit the report before the district magistrate," Yadav told IANS.
Meanwhile, the principal of the school admitted that he has taken the money from students as conveyance (travelling fee). He also promised to return the money.
The zila school of every district is a government school established in every headquarter of all 38 districts of Bihar. It is run by the state's education department.
