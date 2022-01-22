'To make history one needs...': Gehlot on extinguishing of Amar Jawan Jyoti

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday took strong exception to Modi government’s decision to extinguish Amar Jawan Jyoti saying by doing such things will in no way change the history.
Amar Jawan Jyoti was built in 1972 underneath the India Gate arch to commemorate soldiers martyred in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. It is a memorial symbolised by an inverted bayonet and soldier's helmet over it with an eternal flame burning beside it.
National War Memorial was built 2019 in memory of soldiers and unsung heroes who have laid down their lives defending the nation since Independence.
Narendra Modi Government Friday “merged” it with National War Memorial flame despite strong opposition by Congress and army Veterans.
While opposing the move Congress accused the Modi government of “trying to change the history”.
Continuing the party’s tirade against the mover Ashok Gehlot Saturday said such move will not change history and reminded that great work makes history, not such “misdeeds”.
"Doing such misdeeds is an attempt to change history. The Narendra Modi government should understand that such efforts do not change history, but a golden history has to be made by doing great deeds," Gehlot said.
He also said the 'extinguishing' of Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate and merging it with the National War Memorial flame is beyond anyone's comprehension.
"If two different flames kept burning in the honour of the martyrs, then where was the problem for the Modi government? It is an insult to martyrdom to extinguish the Amar Jawan Jyoti, which has been paying homage to the martyrs for 50 years," he said.
"Amar Jawan Jyoti was in the memory of the soldiers who divided Pakistan in two parts. Extinguishing it and giving it the name of 'merger' is an attempt to dilute the purity of that light. It is highly condemnable to do such an act on completion of 50 years of Bangladesh war victory," he said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.