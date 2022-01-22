European Union opens Embassy in Kabul

Kabul: The Taliban-led government's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced that the European UNion (EU) has opened an Embassy for a permanent presence in Kabul and has practically commenced operations.
In a tweet on Friday, Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the decision to open the Embassy came after "consecutive meetings and reaching an understanding with EU representatives".
"Apart from 220 million euros humanitarian aid, the EU announced 268 million euros additional assistance and set aside a portion for teachers' salaries, which we welcome," he added.
The EU also confirmed that it has re-established a "minimal presence" in Kabul.
"The EU has started to re-establish a minimal presence of international EU Delegation staff to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and monitor the humanitarian situation," TOLO News quoted the European Commission's foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano as saying to the media.
"Our minimal presence in Kabul must not in any way be seen as recognition. This has also been clearly communicated to the de facto authorities," he added.
The EU has said that the funds are set to support projects for education, health, and the livelihoods of Afghan people.
Other countries that have operational embassies in Afghanistan are China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Pakistan.
