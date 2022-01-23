Viral Video: Pilot recites Quran mid-air in mesmerising voice

Mumbai: A video of a pilot reciting Holy Quran in his beautiful and mesmerising voice is viral and widely shared on different social media platforms.
In the viral video, the pilot is reciting the Verse, Ayah, 13-14 of Surah Az-Zukhruf of Holy Quran.
The pilot recites:
“Bismillah, Walhamdulillah. Subhanal-ladzi sakh-khara lana hadza wa ma kunna lahu muqrinin. Wa inna ila Rabbina lamun-qalibun.”
It translates to:
“In the name of Allah and all praise is for Allah. How perfect He is, the One Who has placed this (transport) at our service and we ourselves would not have been capable of that, and to our Lord is our final destiny.”
The Ayah from Holy Quran the pilot is reciting is actually “Muslim Prayers for Protection and Safety While Traveling”, the supplication of travelling which Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) taught the fellow Muslims as per the Hadith reported by Abu Daud and At-Tirmidzi.
Travellers on Saudi Airlines are familiar of this supplication as it is part of the safety announcement of the carrier when flights take off.
Vehicles, including public transport, owned by private Muslim individuals prominently display this dua whereas families recite in unison whenever they start a journey.
Not travelling alone, The Prophet (Peace be upon him) has taught fellow Muslims dua, prayers and supplications for every occasion that Muslim families teach their wards and ask them to memorise since childhood.
