CBSE Term 1 Result date - No official confirmation yet

CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to confirm any date to release Class 10 and 12th Term 1 Result 2022.
Hundreds of thousands of students who appeared for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 1 board exams on Monday thronged the official websites “cbse.nic.in” and “cbseresults.nic.in” to check their score and result.
This was after multiple reports claimed that the result will be announced today i.e. Monday January 24, 2022.
The CBSE officials however rubbished all these reports in a way rejecting the claims that CBSE Term 1 result will be announced today.
The CBSE official in the meantime also refused to confirm the exact date of releasing the two results.
Earlier there were reports that CBSE Xth and XIIth Term 1 result will be announce on or before January 15, 2022. This report too proved wrong like the reports claiming that the result will be announced today i.e. Monday January 24, 2022.
The CBSE for this year announced to conduct the annual board exams in two terms because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Accordingly, CBSE term-1 exams for Class 10 were conducted between November 30 and December 11, 2021 whereas that of Class 12 were conducted from December 1 to 22, 2021.
The term-1 exams were conducted in the respective schools in an offline mode and had objective type questions. The Term 2 exam – to be conducted at assigned exam centres likely in March- April, will include questions in different formats. It will.
Regarding Term 1 result format, the CBSE has earlier said that no student will fail or pass according to the scores obtained in the first term.
“Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat”, the CBSE said.
The board has also said that the final result will be computed on the basis of scores in both the terms, at the end of the academic year.
The CBSE is yet to publish Term 2 Exam date sheet and time table. The board has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme and sample question papers (SQPs) for term-II examinations 2021-22. Willing students can access them from the CBSE official website “cbseacademic.nic.in”.
