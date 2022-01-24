Singapore confirms total 313,772 Covid-19 cases

Singapore: Singapore reported 3,496 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 313,772.
Of the new cases on Sunday, 2,007 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,489 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.
Among the PCR cases, 1,577 were local transmissions and 430 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 1,480 local transmissions and nine imported cases, respectively.
A total of 433 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.
One death was reported from Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 848, the Ministry said.
