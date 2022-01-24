UGMAC 2021 Counselling Date, Seat Matrix published

BCECE UGMAC 2021 Counselling Schedule: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has published on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2021) schedule for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and medical courses.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has also published Seat Matrix so as to help the students with the vacant seats in various medical and dental colleges of the state.
According to the UGMAC Counselling Schedule 2021, online registration and choice filling will start from January 26, 2022. The last date of application, online registration and choice filling and locking has been fixed as January 29, 2022.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) will publish on February 01, 2022 the result of First Round of Seat Allotment.
Candidates will be allowed to download allotment order and choice upgradation for Round 1 form from February 01 to 05, 2022. Document verification and admission confirmation for first round of Bihar NEET UG counselling will be done from February 02 to 05, 2022.
According to UGAC Counselling Schedule 2021, Second Round provisional seat allotment result publication date has been fixed as February 10, 2022.
Candidates will be allowed to download allotment order and choice upgradation for Round 2 form from February 10 to 13, 2022. Document verification and admission confirmation for 2nd round of Bihar NEET UG counselling will be done from February 11 to 13, 2022.
i. Original Admit Card of NEET(UG) 2021.
ii. Rank Card of UGMAC-2021.
iii. Print out of Choice Slip.
iv. Downloaded print of Provisional Allotment Order in 3 copies
v. Passing Certificate / Marks Sheet / Admit Card of Matric / equivalent Examination.
vi. Passing Certificate / Marks Sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate Sc / equivalent Examination.
vii. Certificate for Residence of Bihar duly issued by Concerned C.O. / Revenue Officer of permanent residence.
viii. Caste Certificate duly issued by Concerned C.O. / Revenue Officer.
ix. Six copies of the passport size Photograph which was pasted on the Admit Card NEET(UG)-2021.
x. Copy of Aadhar Card.
xi. Downloaded print of Online filled Application Form (Part-A & Part-B) UGMAC-2021.
xii. The Check Slip (tk¡p&iphZ) 2 (two) copy as downloded alongwith Biometric Identification Report Form 1 (one)
copy.
xiii. Any other documents required (if any) such as DQ (PH) / EWS Certificate etc.
xiv. The Certificates in original as per the requirements of the Prospectus of UGMAC-2021 (if applicable)
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) had earlier released UGMAC Rank Card 2021. Candidates can download it from the official website.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. Apart from Bihar NEET Medical Counselling, it conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.
