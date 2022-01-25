RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam, Admit Card release dates released

RRB NTPC CBT 2: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) also known as Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), in its latest notification said 2nd Stage CBT (CBT 2) for recruitment of various NTPC Graduate and Undergraduate posts vide notification CEN 01/2019 will be held in single phase.
“The 2nd Stage CBT will be held in single phase from 15th February 2022 to 19th February 2022”, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said in the notification released Tuesday.
“Each of Level i.e Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT”, the board said.
“The Roll Number for CBT-2 is same as that of CBT-1”, the Railway board said.
The Railway Recruitment Cell further said that the admit card, e-call letter of RRB CBT 2 will be released 4 days before the exam.
“The LINK for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites by 3rd Feb 2022”, the RRB said.
“Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link”, it added.
This means that candidates can expect their admit card, hall ticket and e-call letter on February 11, 2022.
“A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip”, the Railway board said.
“Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card”, the Railway board said.
The RRB NTPC CBT 1 result 2019 (CEN 01/2019) was declared on January 15, 2022 for various regions all across India for over one crore candidates. A total of 7,05,446 have been selected for the CBT 2 exam.
The result has however led to massive protests (Read here and here) over the changes made by the Railway Recruitment Board in the exam pattern.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.