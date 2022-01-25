UP NEET UG 2021 Round 1 Merit List - Direct link to check

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG Merit List 2021: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to release on its official website upneet.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday January 25, 2022 List of Candidates (UP NEET UG Merit List) who have registered for the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses for the year 2021-22.
Online registration for UP NEET UG First Round of Counselling began from January 20, 2022. The last date of registration was January 24, 2022. According to the UP NEET UG 2021 Counselling Schedule, UP NEET UG List of Registered Candidates will be released today i.e. Tuesday January 25, 2022.
Candidates whose names appeared in the merit list will be able to use choice filling facility from January 27 to 31, 2022.
Candidates should also note that UP NEET UG 2021 First Round Result (Round 1 seat allotment result) will be released on February 01, 2022.
Candidates whose name appear in UP NEET UG First Merit List should also note that Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date is from February 02 to 05, 2022 up to 05:00 pm.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Merit List NEET UG 2021 First Counseling' under Notifications section of the home page.
3. UP NEET UG First Round Merit List 2021 should open in PDF format.
4. Download and take a printout if needed.
Candidates who have registered for Uttar Pradesh MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2021-22 should note that the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has not specified any time to publish the MBBS / BDS First Merit List. It will however release it by today evening.
Candidates shouls also note that schedule and date for Online Choice Filling for the First Round of UP NEET UG MBBS and BDS Counselling 2021 is from January 27 to 31, 2022.
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) had started through its official website upneet.gov.in from Thusrady January 20, 2022 Online Registration for First Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS (Medical), BDS (Dental) and other Medical Courses.
Last date of application was January 24 whereas document verification was done from January 21 to 25, 2022.
Date and schedule of UP NEET Second Round Counselling will be announced later.
