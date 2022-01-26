Dr Kafeel Khan may contest against Adityanath

Lucknow: Dr Kafeel Khan, the Gorakhpur paediatrician who was sacked from his job by the Yogi Adityanath government, may contest the upcoming elections against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Dr Khan said that many political parties are in touch with him.
"I have not decided yet, but I may contest against Yogi Adityanath. Many parties have approached me," Dr Khan said.
Azad Samaj Party chief, Chandra Shekhar, has already announced that he would be contesting against Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Vidhan Sabha seat.
Dr Khan said:
"Chandrashekhar is a friend. We were together in jail. I will speak to him."
Despite an inquiry commission clearing him of "corruption and negligence charges" leading to the death of over 60 children due to encephalitis in 2017, Kafeel Khan was terminated from his job last year.
Khan was arrested along with other doctors and staff members, after several children died due to lack of oxygen at the BRD Medical College and Hospital in August 2017.
Months later, the Allahabad High Court set him free in a verdict on September 1, 2020, calling his detention "not sustainable in the eye of law".
The court said the invocation of NSA was based on a "selective reading and selective mention of few phrases from the speech ignoring its true intent".
