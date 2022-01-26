Mumbai Police hailed for setting up "Nirbhaya Squad"

Mumbai: From celebs to politicians people from across the board are praising Mumbai Police for setting up Nirbhaya Squad - a women safety initiative set up to prevent instances of sexual harassment and other women-related crimes.
“Really grateful to our Mumbai Police for launching the ‘NIRBHAYA SQUAD’ for women safety, very helpful for working women, senior citizens, children and women in need”, Bollywood Mega Star Salman Khan wrote on Twitter.
Actor Shahid Kapoor used Instagram to hail the effort of Mumbai Police.
“Kudos to the Mumbai police force for implementing a dedicated safety cell called 'Nirbhaya squad'. Created for women's safety and to prevent women related crimes, this squad will be set up in every police station across the city and one can reach out on their helpline number 103 in times of crisis”, he wrote tagging the video promo released today.
The squad was launched Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday that also coincided with 73rd Republic Day.
The squad consists of specially trained female and male officers stationed across Mumbai, 24/7. One can dial 103 for immediate assistance.
Home Minister Dilip Walse and State Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackrey who were present for the launch ceremony also hailed the initiative calling it an important step in making Maharashtra a fear-free state.
“Women safety is a social issue, a civic issue and a law enforcement issue. Children in schools must be taught on concepts of 'good touch' and 'bad touch'. We are also working on providing proper CCTV cameras, streetlights," said Thackrey while talking to the media”, Aditya Thackrey said.
Requesting Mumbai women to add “103” to their Speed Dial, actress Katrina Kaif said, "Nirbhaya Squad” is a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City. “103” is the dedicated Helpline Number that can be used by women in crisis or can be used to report any women related crimes."
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.