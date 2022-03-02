UN concerned as White Supremacists rule Ukraine even in war time

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Wednesday expressed concern as reports of racial bias and discrimination against people of colur are emerging from Ukraine even during the war.
"The Secretary General strongly repudiates, in any shape or form, all discrimination based on race, religion, ethnicity, in the context of this conflict, as well as in terms of the treatment of people trying to leave Ukraine to seek refuge in another country," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.
The stern statement by UN Chief followed after videos and images of Indians, Arabs and Black Africans being discriminated while fleeing the war hit country for shelter flooded different social media platforms.
"My sister was trapped in Ukraine. During her escape she experienced racism, injuries, freezing temps and sleep deprivation. Her story is only one of the hundreds of thousands of people trying to get out", CNN reporter Bijan Hosseini wrote on Twitter.
"At the border with Poland, separate lines were formed - one for the white people and the other for everyone else", he wrote, adding that his sister faced the racist treatment that thousands of others have reported at borders, bus and train stations across Ukraine.
Reports of Nigerian students and other Africans in Ukraine facing racism at borders have also emerged. A video shows Ukrainians blocking Africans from getting on rescue trains has gone viral on social media.
"Black Africans are being treated with racism and contempt in Ukraine and Poland. West cannot ask African nations to stand in solidarity with them if they cannot display basic respect for us even in a time of war. Ignored in a pandemic and left to die in war?!! UNACCEPTABLE", a Twitter user wrote.
"We stand with people of Ukraine against the unrighteous Russian invasion. But let’s take a moment to talk about racism, anti-blackness and social injustice."
"Even at a time of war, racism still manages to rear its ugly head in Ukraine. This time, Africans are not allowed to board the train to Lviv until all Ukrainians who wanted to leave were boarded first. As a result, they missed several trains. First Ukrainians, then blacks"... Dean O'Brien, a freelance photographer wrote on Twitter.
Such behaviour is not from common public places alone. Its also coming from people occupying high offices in Ukraine. “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed”, the Ukraine’s Deputy Chief Prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze in Kiev said while talking to the BBC studio.
Not to be left behind in displaying hatred for people of other race, and as if they are not humans, 'noted' CBS correspondent Charlie D Aagata in a live show said, “This isn’t Iraq or Afghanistan. This is a relatively civilised relatively European city." Watch some videos:
[Thread] The most racist Ukraine coverage on TV News. 1. The BBC - “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed” - Ukraine’s Deputy Chief Prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze pic.twitter.com/m0LB0m00Wg— Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022
[Thread] The most racist Ukraine coverage on TV News. 1. The BBC - “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed” - Ukraine’s Deputy Chief Prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze pic.twitter.com/m0LB0m00Wg
This is how Indians are being treated in Ukraine. They aren't allowed to board a train by Ukrainian officers. Shouldn't I call this racism and discrimination?#UkraineRussiaWar #IndiansInUkraine #RacistUkrainepic.twitter.com/BsqVGr4vRR— Mister J. (@Angryoldman_J) March 2, 2022
This is how Indians are being treated in Ukraine. They aren't allowed to board a train by Ukrainian officers. Shouldn't I call this racism and discrimination?#UkraineRussiaWar #IndiansInUkraine #RacistUkrainepic.twitter.com/BsqVGr4vRR
While empathetic Black people in America are donating money, advocating against the war, and praying for the people of Ukraine, Racist Ukrainians are blocking Africans from trains to escape the war torn nation.White supremacy and anti-Blackness are global.#AfricansinUkraine pic.twitter.com/HuMcxlTLXd— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 27, 2022
While empathetic Black people in America are donating money, advocating against the war, and praying for the people of Ukraine, Racist Ukrainians are blocking Africans from trains to escape the war torn nation.White supremacy and anti-Blackness are global.#AfricansinUkraine pic.twitter.com/HuMcxlTLXd
News anchors have come under fire for remarks which many online have described as 'racist' and 'insensitive'.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/93wgvL2axp— In Context (@incontextmedia) February 28, 2022
News anchors have come under fire for remarks which many online have described as 'racist' and 'insensitive'.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/93wgvL2axp
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.