Nashik teens on picnic drown in Palghar beach whirlpool

Palghar: In a tragic incident, four teens from Nashik out on a picnic drowned at the Kelwa Beach while trying to rescue a 13-year-old boy who was being swept away by strong currents of a whirlpool during high tide here on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The incident occurred around 1 pm today, an official said.
One 17-year-old boy, who was also sucked in by the swirling waters, but could swim, was pulled ashore with a rope thrown by a local tongawala (cart owner), said an official.
The victims were identified as Atharva Nakare (13), Krishna Shelar, Deepak Wadkate and Om Vispute (all of them aged 17), he said.
The victims were part of a group of 40 students, including 11 girls -- all junior college students -- accompanied by five teachers, who arrived here in a bus for a day's picnic at the picturesque Kelwe Beach.
The bodies of four victims were later recovered and sent to a primary health care centre at Mahim.
"The three of four deceased children from Nashik were studying in Class 11 (science) at Brahma Valley college of the city", the police said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.