Exit Poll 2022 results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarkhand and Goa shortly

Exit Poll 2022 Live: Assembly election in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa that started with first phase of polling on February 10, 2022 will end today i.e. Monday March 07, 2022.
The process will end today with voting in 7th and final phase of Uttar Pradesh today. Uttar Pradesh witnessed a hectic 7 rounds of polling whereas polling in all seats of Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand was held in single phase. Manipur polled in two phases.
The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh (403 seats), Uttarakhand (70 seats), Punjab (117 seats), Goa (40 seats) and Manipur (60 seats) will be held on Thursday March 10, 2022 when the election results will also be declared by state election commissions in the respective states. Axis My India, Aaj Tak, NDTV, India Today, Zee News, ABP News, CVoter, Republic World, Times Now and other TV Channels and pollsters will stream live - on television as well as on YouTube, Exit Poll results of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand today i.e. Monday March 07, 2022 after 06:00 pm. These are indications and predictions based on their survey, and not the final result. Here are the live updates:
06:00 pm
MAR 07
Women voted overwhelmingly in 5th and 6th Phases of Uttar Pradesh
In an interesting development, women voted overwhelmingly in the 5th and 6h phases of UP. As per ECI, 60.96% women voted in 5th phase as compared to 56.07% male voters.
In the 6th phase difference between female and male voters is even more - 62.62% females and 51.30 male voters.
05:45 pm
MAR 07
Akhilesh is coming to power in Uttar Pradesh: RJD Chief Tejashwi
With voting for the last phase of the Assembly polls currently underway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that SP leader Akhilesh Yadav is going to form the government in the state.
05:30 pm
MAR 07
Uttar Pradesh Polling Percentage in 7th Phase
Uttar Pradesh recorded about 54.18% voters turnout recorded till 05:00 pm today in the seventh and final phase.
The exit poll results will start streaming live soon.
04:30 pm
MAR 07
Total assembly seats and party position in 5 states
Uttar Pradesh: Total Seats: 403
Current Position
BJP: 312; SP: 47; BSP: 19; Cong: 07; Others: 18
Manipur: Total Seats: 60
Current Position
Cong: 28; BJP: 21; Others: 11
Uttarakhand: Total Seats: 70
Current Position
BJP: 57; Cong: 11; Others: 02
Punjab: Total Seats: 117
Current Position
Congress: 77; AAP: 20; Akali Dal: 15; BJP: 03
Goa: Total Seats: 40
Current Position
BJP led NDA: 26; Cong led UPA: 05; Others: 02; Vacant: 07
03:30 pm
MAR 07
Total assembly seats in 5 states
Uttar Pradesh: Total Seats: 403
Manipur: Total Seats: 60
Uttarakhand: Total Seats: 70
Punjab: Total Seats: 117
Goa: Total Seats: 40
02:45 pm
MAR 07
Key contenders in Uttar Pradesh
Key contenders in Uttar Pradesh are Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) – currently ruling the state with 312 seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) led alliance of Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati, Congress led in UP by Priyanka Gandhi, Asdauddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others.
02:30 pm
MAR 07
Manipur Phase Wise Polling Percentage
Assembly elections in Manipur were held for a total of 60 seats in 02 phases. Polling percentage of the 1st phase held on Feb 28 was about 78% whereas that of 2nd phase held on March 05 was about 77%.
Congress and BJP are contesting Manipur election forming alliance with regional parties including Manipur Peoples Party (MPP) People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRAJA), North East India Development Party (NEIDP), Nikhil Manipuri Mahasabha (NMM), United Committee Manipur (UCM), Naga People's Front (NPF), Naga National Party (NNP) and Kuki National Assembly (KNA).
02:15 pm
MAR 07
Uttar Pradesh Phase Wise Polling Percentage
State elections in Uttar Pradesh with polling for 1st phase that was held on Feb 10 when about 62.4% voters registered their constitutional rights, polling for 2nd Phase was held on Feb 14 that recorded a voter turnout of 64.42%, polling in 3rd phase was held on Feb 20 when poll percentage was about 63%, election for 4th Phase was held on Feb 24 registering a poll percent of 60%, 5th phase polling was held on Feb 27 with a voter turnout of 54.98% and polling for 6th phase was held on March 03 when voter turnout was 53.31%.
Polling for 7th and final phase of UP elections is currently underway.
02:00 pm
MAR 07
Phase Wise Polling Percentage Punjab
Polling for all the 117 seats in Punjab was held on February 20, 2022. The voter turnout was about 72%.
Key contenders here are the ruling Congress, Akali Dal and BSP alliance, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
01:45 pm
MAR 07
Polling Percentage Goa
Voting for assembly elections in Goa was held on February 14, 2022 for the total of 40 seats. The state recorded a voter turnout of about 79% percentage.
Top contenders here are the ruling BJP, Congress, AAP, TMC and regional parties including Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), United Goans Democratic Party, Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), Goa Praja Party (GPP), Goa Su-Raj Party (GSRP) and Goa Su-Raj Party (GSRP).
NCP and Shiv Sena – alliance partners of Congress in Maharashtra are also contesting on some seats.
01:30 pm
MAR 07
Polling Percentage Uttarakhand
Election in single phase Uttarakhand assembly was held on Feb 14. The voter turnout was about 62%.
Main contenders here are the ruling BJP and Congress.
