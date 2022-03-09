Malaysia records over 31,400 new Covid cases, 79 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia reported 31,490 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the national total to 3,680,953, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday.
There are 473 new imported cases, with 31,017 being local transmissions reported as of Tuesday midnight, data released on the Ministry's website showed.
A further 79 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 33,384, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Ministry reported 29,035 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged patients to 3,340,889.
There are 306,680 active cases, 373 are being held in intensive care and 223 of those are in need of assisted breathing.
The country reported 68,624 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday and 83.3 per cent of the population have received at least one vaccine dose, 78.9 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 46.3 per cent have received booster doses.
The worldwide death toll inflicted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has surpassed six million, reaching 6,004,421 as of Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Globally, there have been 446,511,318 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 6,004,421 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data released by the WHO.
The US has the highest cumulative numbers of both confirmed cases and deaths, with more than 78 million confirmed cases and 951,348 deaths, accounting for 17.6 per cent and 15.8 per cent of the world's totals respectively.
The US is followed by India and Brazil, which have recorded confirmed cases exceeding 42 million and 29 million respectively, as well as 515,210 and 652,143 deaths.
In terms of WHO regional offices, the Americas and Europe have so far reported more than 148 million and 183 million confirmed cases respectively. The two regions' respective death toll stands at 2,649,627 and 1,891,911.
