NEET UG upper age limit removed for all candidates

New Delhi: The upper age limit for all candidates appearing in undergraduate medical entrance exam NEET-UG has been removed, it was announced on Wednesday.
"It has been decided in the 4th meeting of the NMC held on October 21, 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET UG examination", top medical education regulatory body, the National Medical Commission in a communication to the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday.
"Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly", NMC asked the NTA.
The process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulation on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to this effect has been initiated, the NMC said in the communication.
Earlier, the age limit was 25 years for general category candidates and 30 years in the case of reserved category candidates. NEET is the only entrance examination in India for admission to MBBS, BDS and some other allied courses.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET is mandatory entrance exam for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical, dental and AYUSH courses.
Candidates appearing for NEET 2022 should note that the NTA will soon publish the notification of the exam. With this date, registration schedule, syllabus and other important details of the exam will be made public.
