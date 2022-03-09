UP 10th, 12th 2022 board exams from March 24

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): UP Board examination (2022) for classes 10 and 12 will be held in an offline mode from March 24 to April 12.
The Board officials have announced the detailed time table (date sheet) of both High School and Intermediate board exams in Prayagraj.
"As per the time table, the exams for High School would be completed in 12 working days while that of Intermediate would be completed in 15 working days," said UP Board chairman and director (secondary education) Vinay Kumar Pandey.
Pandey further said that the examination schedule has also been made available on the official website of the board.
Last year, the Board had not conducted the 10th High School and 12th Intermediate examinations owing to the pandemic. The students were promoted based on internal assessment.
This year the examinations will be in the offline mode.
The exam will be held in two shifts for both the classes to maintain Covid-1 9 social distancing rule. The first shift would be held from 08:00 am to 11.15 am and the exam in the second shift will be conducted from 02:00 pm to 05:15 pm, as per the UP board exam date sheet 2022.
