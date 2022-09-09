Outrage as US professor wishes Queen Elizabeth excruciating, painful death

San Francisco: In a social media post, Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon University, wished Queen Elizabeth II of UK an excruciating and painful death.
Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon University, posted in a tweet:
"May her pain be excruciating."
"I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying," Anya tweeted as Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Friday slammed Anya for what he called her "controversial tweets", saying:
"This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don't think so."
Anya then tweeted back to Bezos:
"May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonisers."
Twitter later took down Anya's initial tweet for violating its rules.
Carnegie Mellon University did not comment on Anya's tweets.
When another Twitter user asked why she would wish Elizabeth dead, the professor posted:
"I'm not wishing her dead. She's dying already. I'm wishing her an agonisingly painful death like the one she caused for millions of people."
"If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star," Anya wrote.
Bezos, who visited Buckingham Palace in July, also posted a separate tweet on Queen Elizabeth II's death:
"I can think of no one who better personified duty. My deepest condolences to all the Brits mourning her passing today."
Queen Elizabeth II, 96, passed away after being monarch since 1952 - which surpassed Queen Victoria's 63-year reign. Victoria ruled up to 1901.
Elizabeth breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, one of her four 'royal' residences and possibly her favourite.
