TN Paramedical (Degree) Merit List 2022 Published - Direct Link to Check

TN Paramedical Degree Admission 2022: The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has published on its official website tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.net today i.e. Friday September 16, 2022 TN Paramedical Provisional Rank List for Admission in various Degree courses.
Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Merit List 2022, also called as Rank List, in PDF and having 1937 pages has been released today on the official website.
The list contains the names of 58,104 candidates who have registered for Tamil Nadu Paramedical Counselling for Degree courses in the year 2022-23.
1. Click here to go to the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Clcik on the link "PROVISIONAL RANK LIST FOR PARAMEDICAL DEGREE COURSES 2022-23 in the Notifications area of the home page.
4. TN Paramedical Medical List 2023 in PDF having 1937 pages should open in PDF.
5. Check your name and Merit List status.
Candidates should note that TN Medical Selection Committee has not released counselling schedule which will be held Rank Wise along with the Rank List (Merit List). It will however publish the schedule soon.
The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu, opened the application window for admission in Paramedical Degree Courses for the year 2022-23 in August, 2022. The last date of application was August 12. It was however later extended till Wednesday August 17, 2022.
TN Medical Counselling for Paramedical Degree is held for admission in B.Pharm, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Sc. Radiography and Imaging Technology, B.Sc. Radio Therapy Technology, B.Sc. Cardio-Pulmonary Perfusion Technology, B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology, B.Sc. Operation Theatre & Anaesthesia Technology, B.Sc. Cardiac Technology, B.Sc. Critical Care Technology, B.Sc. Dialysis Technology, B.Sc. Physician Assistant, B.Sc. Accident & Emergency Care Technology, B.Sc. Respiratory Therapy, B.OPTOM, B.O.T, B.Sc. Neuro Electro Physiology, B.Sc. Clinical Nutrition and other courses.
The complete list of degree courses, available seats and name and address of colleges are given in the prospectus.
Candidates can also refer the prospectus for eligibility, fees, list of documents to be uploaded and other admission related queries.
Candidates should note that the date of release of Paramedical seat allotment result, choice and option filling and complete counselling schedule will be published on the official website soon.
