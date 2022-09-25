John Cusack calls BJP 'fascist', stands with Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Washington: Hollywood actor John Cusack while extending support to Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra took pot-shot on Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), calling the current dispensation in India as “fascist”.
The actor has been vocal about the events, or turmoils, happening in India, and addressed them through social media, and he had earlier also supported the anti-government protests by farmers.
On Saturday, John Cusack came out in support of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as he took to Twitter and wrote, “Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir – from Kerala.”
A while later when a Twitter user thanked him for his support to Rahul, John responded by saying, “Yes – solidarity – to all anti-fascists everywhere!”
Cusack began acting in the eighties, and gained popularity for his roles in "Better Off Dead", "Say Anything", "Bullets over Broadway", "Grosse Pointe Blank", "Being John Malkovich", "High Fidelity", "1408", "Igor", "2012", "The Raven" and "Serendipity".
Cusack is also known to be quite vocal about global issues on social media. A day after extending support to Bharat Jodo Yatra, he also pledged his Solidarity with Russian people fleeing military mobilization, and Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman, who was arrested for 'bad hijab', but later died due to police torture.
Talking to media, Cusack had two days back said he got closer to knowing and understanding India during his pursuit to understand the world in a better way.
The 3,500-km long ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states.
After traversing Kerala for 18 days, the yatra will reach Karnataka on September 30. The Yatra will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.
The Yatris are covering a distance of 25 km every day since it started on September 07, 2022.
The Yatra entered its 18th day today and is receiving a huge response. Besides, Cusack Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra has also been praised by Bollywood actors including Pooja Bhutt.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.