Coronavirus 6th leading cause of death in US in January

Los Angeles: Coronavirus disease, Covid-19, was the sixth leading cause of death in the US in January, according to a report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The US federal government has announced plans to end the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency on May 11.
The CDC said that Covid-19 remains a public health priority and it has impacted all aspects of daily life and contributed to a decline in life expectancy.
Many people remain at higher risk for severe illness and death, Xinhua news agency reported.
Covid-19 remains a critical public health issue, said the CDC, adding that it remains important to stay up to date with Covid-19 vaccines, especially for people at higher risk for severe disease.
The Coronavirus disease first surfaced in China in December 2019 and soon spread to almost the entire world including the United States.
The US is currently averaging about 33,700 new Covid-19 cases, 3,500 hospitalisations and 344 deaths each day, according to CDC data.
