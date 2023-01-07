Now L-G, AAP spar over constitution of Delhi Haj Committee

New Delhi: The tussle between Delhi Lt. Governor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital over various issues is not new. The latest issue is the constitution of Delhi State Haj Committee.
It all started with Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena constituted the Delhi State Haj Committee on Friday January 06, 2023 - the day when Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was scheduled to elect New Mayor, Deputy Mayor and members of the powerful Standing Committee.
The Delhi State Haj Committee comprises one member of Parliament, two members from Delhi Legislative Assembly, one Muslim member from local body, one Muslim member with the knowledge of Muslim theology and one Muslim member from Muslim voluntary organisation.
While announcing the constitution of the new Haj Committee, Lt. Governor office in a notification released Friday said:
"ln exercise of the powers under rule 3(2) of the Delhi State Haj Committee Rules, 2006 and the power of 'State Government' entrusted under section 24i) of the Haj Committee Act, 2002, the Lt. Governor, NCT of Delhi hereby constitutes the Delhi State Haj Committee with the following persons as the members under the various categories, for a period of three years with immediate effect.”
The newly nominated members for the Delhi State Haj Committee included MP Gautam Gambhir, two MLAs - Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus, local body member Naziya Danish from ward no 189, one member Mohammad Saad as person with knowledge of Muslim theology and Kausar Jahan from Muslim voluntary organisation in the field of public administration, finance, education and social work, as per the notification.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) however questioned the move and said the Haj Committee cannot be constituted without consulting the state government.
"The statement issued from your office is silent on how you directly constitute the Haj Committee by-passing the elected government? Kindly clarify, Sir," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in letter addressed to L-G V.K. Saxena.
Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Congress leader of the House in MCD Nazia Danish has made a deal with the BJP.
"The Congress leader of the House in MCD Ms Nazia Danish strikes the deal with the BJP. And Congress decides to walk out to help BJP in MCD Mayor polls," tweeted Bhardwaj.
In another tweet he claimed:
"The deal of Congress and BJP has been exposed. The best case scenario for BJP was to make Congress walk out of house.”
"And Congress has agreed for that. In return, the BJP has made MCD Congress Leader Ms Nazia Danish as the member of Haj Committee."
The MCD Delhi mayor election scheduled Friday could not be held because the House was adjourned following the clashes between the BJP and AAP members.
