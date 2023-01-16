JEE (Main) Jan 2023 Admit Card: When, Where and How to Download

JEE Main January 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release soon on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Admit Card or Hall Ticket of the students who have registered for the important exams starting on January 24, 2023.
The NTA will conduct JEE Main exam in two sessions. The first session of JEE Main will be hled on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023.
JEE Main 2nd session will be held on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023, as per the JEE Main 2023 Schedule released by the NTA in December last.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had opened on January 13, 2023 the window for making correction in application form, if any and change of exam centres. The last date to make correction and application edit was January 14 till 11:50 pm.
Since the last date of application correction has lapsed, JEE Main admit card for the first session should be published either today or in the next few days, though the NTA has not officially confirmed the exact date and time.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on download JEE Main Admit Card on the bottom of the home page.
3. Log in using Application ID and password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download the Admit Card/Hall Ticket.
5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.
JEE Admit Card besides other details like student's name, address and photograph, also mentions the name and address of JEE Main Exam centre. Hence the students should properly check all the details. In case of any error, candidates should immediately contact the National Testing Agency.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had started from December 15, 2022 online registration for JEE Main 2023 Firs Session. The last of application was fixed as January 12, 2023.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 02 sessions.
A candidate who appears in JEE Main first session can appear for JEE Main 2023 Second Session to be held in April.
Candidates should also note that he or she need to apply separately for the 2nd session. The NTA will start online registration for second two after the JEE Main First Session Result is declared.
