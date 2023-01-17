logo

 

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday announced the launch of the new 'Nokia T21' tablet which comes with a 10.3-inch display, in India. Read More

Tuesday January 17, 2023 2:28 PM, IANS

Nokia Tablet [T21] on sale in India from Jan 22 - Explore offers

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday announced the launch of the new 'Nokia T21' tablet which comes with a 10.3-inch display, in the country.

The new tablet will be available in retail stores and leading outlets from January 22, and will cost Rs 17,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and Rs 18,999 for the LTE + Wi-Fi variant, the company said in a statement.


Pre-booking Discount

Moreover, customers can pre-book the new device on Nokia.com and will get a pre-booking discount of Rs 1,000.

It comes in a Charcoal Grey colour with a memory configuration of 4/64GB.

The T21 tabletAfeatures 8MP rear camera with flash and 8MP front camera.

 

"Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed top to bottom for both work and play. It embodies our promise of long-lasting battery, regular software and security updates, premium European-built experience and looks," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president-- India & MENA, HMD Global.

"This is a tablet that doesn't compromise on durability and has all the promises you'd expect so you can keep your device for longer," Kochhar added.

 

T21 Tablet Features

The new tablet features 8200mAh battery, retaining 80 per cent capacity even after 800 charging cycles.

Moreover, it comes with a 10.36-inch 2K display with SGS low blue light certification.

"Nokia T21 comes with three years of monthly security updates, twice as many as the competition," the company said.

