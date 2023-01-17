logo

 

Tuesday January 17, 2023 7:51 PM, ummid.com News Network

Why is Finland Trending Today?

New Delhi: Finland, a Northern European nation bordering Sweden, Norway and Russia and having a population of just 55. 4 lakh people as per 2021 data is trending in India.

It all started when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), colleagues, marched to Delhi L-G House Monday. They were carrying placards that read “L-G sahib shikshako ko Finland jane do (Mr L-G, don’t stop Delhi teachers from visiting Finland).

Arvind Kejriwal then delivered a fiery speech in Delhi Assembly Tuesday and slammed the L-G for his objection to Delhi government’s decision to send a delegation of teachers to Finland.

As per the proposal, Kejriwal has decided to send Delhi Teachers to Finland for an exposure visit and to learn from the tiny country’s education system.

While addressing the Delhi Assembly Tuesday Kejriwal said the education system in Finland is world’s best and exposure to that system will surely improve the system back home.

 

“But the L-G said what is the need? Why can’t these teachers get training here in India? Prepare a cost benefit analysis of the tour?” Kejriwal quoted the L-G as saying.

“But, who is the L-G to ask such questions? Finland education system is the best in the world and an elected government has decided to send Delhi teachers to visit Finland and learn. Why the L-G is creating hurdles?” he asked.

“The LG is openly threatening the CM [chief minister]. His target is not to work, but to stall the functioning of the elected government and defame CM and the AAP,” Kejriwal said while speaking in the assembly on a resolution condemning the LG’s move to “stop government teachers” from going to Finland for training.

 

“It is because of the feudal mindset which believes that poor children should not get a good education. The LG also has the same mindset. Why should we get the training for schoolteachers in India? Are our students less capable than anyone else?” Kejriwal asked.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey while speaking in the House explained how Delhi teachers’ earlier visit to Singapore had helped in improving the education system in Delhi and learning experience in the local schools.

Kejriwal’s fiery speech Tuesday went viral on the social media and so Finland. Soon AAP activists started flooding the social media with videos, memes and images about Finland. Some of them are worth watching. Do watch here:


