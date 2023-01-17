Why is Finland Trending Today?

New Delhi: Finland, a Northern European nation bordering Sweden, Norway and Russia and having a population of just 55. 4 lakh people as per 2021 data is trending in India.
It all started when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), colleagues, marched to Delhi L-G House Monday. They were carrying placards that read “L-G sahib shikshako ko Finland jane do (Mr L-G, don’t stop Delhi teachers from visiting Finland).
Arvind Kejriwal then delivered a fiery speech in Delhi Assembly Tuesday and slammed the L-G for his objection to Delhi government’s decision to send a delegation of teachers to Finland.
As per the proposal, Kejriwal has decided to send Delhi Teachers to Finland for an exposure visit and to learn from the tiny country’s education system.
While addressing the Delhi Assembly Tuesday Kejriwal said the education system in Finland is world’s best and exposure to that system will surely improve the system back home.
“But the L-G said what is the need? Why can’t these teachers get training here in India? Prepare a cost benefit analysis of the tour?” Kejriwal quoted the L-G as saying.
“But, who is the L-G to ask such questions? Finland education system is the best in the world and an elected government has decided to send Delhi teachers to visit Finland and learn. Why the L-G is creating hurdles?” he asked.
“The LG is openly threatening the CM [chief minister]. His target is not to work, but to stall the functioning of the elected government and defame CM and the AAP,” Kejriwal said while speaking in the assembly on a resolution condemning the LG’s move to “stop government teachers” from going to Finland for training.
“It is because of the feudal mindset which believes that poor children should not get a good education. The LG also has the same mindset. Why should we get the training for schoolteachers in India? Are our students less capable than anyone else?” Kejriwal asked.
AAP MLA Dilip Pandey while speaking in the House explained how Delhi teachers’ earlier visit to Singapore had helped in improving the education system in Delhi and learning experience in the local schools.
Kejriwal’s fiery speech Tuesday went viral on the social media and so Finland. Soon AAP activists started flooding the social media with videos, memes and images about Finland. Some of them are worth watching. Do watch here:
????? ??? ???????, ??????? ?? ?????? ???????? ???? LG ???? ?? ?? ??????, ?????? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ???????? ?? ?????? ???? ?????? ?????? ???????? ??? ???? ???????? LIVE https://t.co/FKBhz0Pite— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 17, 2023
????? ??? ???????, ??????? ?? ?????? ???????? ???? LG ???? ?? ?? ??????, ?????? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ???????? ?? ?????? ???? ?????? ?????? ???????? ??? ???? ???????? LIVE https://t.co/FKBhz0Pite
LG ???? ????? Finland ??????BJP ???? ?? LG ???? ????? ??? ???? ?? ??? ???? ?? Finland ????? ????????WEF ?? Global Competitive Study ???? ?? ?????? ???????? ?? Best ???? ???Accessibility of Free Edu.—Best in World?Student Grading Mechanism—Best in World— @dilipkpandey pic.twitter.com/Fevq6qWIb3— Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) January 17, 2023
LG ???? ????? Finland ??????BJP ???? ?? LG ???? ????? ??? ???? ?? ??? ???? ?? Finland ????? ????????WEF ?? Global Competitive Study ???? ?? ?????? ???????? ?? Best ???? ???Accessibility of Free Edu.—Best in World?Student Grading Mechanism—Best in World— @dilipkpandey pic.twitter.com/Fevq6qWIb3
Best of 2019: Top of the class.Read more: https://t.co/cxizP4VycT pic.twitter.com/vADHiLUIwA— World Economic Forum (@wef) December 26, 2019
Best of 2019: Top of the class.Read more: https://t.co/cxizP4VycT pic.twitter.com/vADHiLUIwA
Treat healthcare like they do with the education system in Finland. Abolish private practices.#PoliticsLive#wato pic.twitter.com/q41yzCw1jL— Craig Hall #GeneralStrike #Worldwide (@w41gy) January 9, 2023
Treat healthcare like they do with the education system in Finland. Abolish private practices.#PoliticsLive#wato pic.twitter.com/q41yzCw1jL
Finland is testing new ways to teach students about fake news. Media literacy is part of the national core curriculum starting in preschool. Here’s what other countries can learn from its success. https://t.co/lAQm9lzVWH— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 10, 2023
Finland is testing new ways to teach students about fake news. Media literacy is part of the national core curriculum starting in preschool. Here’s what other countries can learn from its success. https://t.co/lAQm9lzVWH
Finland jana haipic.twitter.com/FkfeuIU1kA— rae (@ChillamChilli_) January 17, 2023
Finland jana haipic.twitter.com/FkfeuIU1kA
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.